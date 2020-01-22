Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) were down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, approximately 25,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 54,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 million and a PE ratio of -29.46.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$7.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.