Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.8% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,846.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 1,412,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

