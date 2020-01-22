Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

