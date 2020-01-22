Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.83.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.