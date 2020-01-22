Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDE. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $199.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.