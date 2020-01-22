Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 30,094 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 146.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.22.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLR shares. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

