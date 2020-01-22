Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

