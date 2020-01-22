Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 47.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.83.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $860,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,790.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.