Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,066 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enbridge by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 774,907 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $40.91.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 108.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

