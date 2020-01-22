Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.14% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Shares of SDIV opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%.

