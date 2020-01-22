Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,457 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,911,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 42.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.8% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,138,080.00. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRUS opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

CRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

