Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173,934 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in X. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 92.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 38.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

