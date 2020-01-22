Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $840,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,260 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,903.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,131 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

