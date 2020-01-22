Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.27.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.64. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

