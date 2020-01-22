Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after purchasing an additional 128,157 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,448,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,195,000 after buying an additional 114,886 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 99,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,142,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,398,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Also, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total value of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $835.13 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $588.22 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $790.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $736.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

