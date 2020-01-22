Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Centene were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,451,440.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

