Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 1,605 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after purchasing an additional 207,856 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Clorox by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,040,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,968,000 after purchasing an additional 74,260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,080,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Clorox by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $159.10 on Wednesday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day moving average of $153.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.