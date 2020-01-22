Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 4,346 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.