Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UA opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 1.05. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $306,472.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UA. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

