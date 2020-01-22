Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,759 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.41.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

