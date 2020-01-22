Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $105.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.69.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

