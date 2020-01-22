Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,338 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in State Street were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in State Street by 5.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in State Street by 6.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 33.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

