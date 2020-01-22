ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 481,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 448,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,176,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 46,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 953 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

