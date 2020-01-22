Continental AG (ETR:CON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Continental AG (ETR:CON) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €131.32 ($152.70).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CON. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

CON opened at €111.48 ($129.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is €116.48 and its 200 day moving average is €118.40. Continental has a 12-month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12-month high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

