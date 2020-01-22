Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Shares Up 1.1%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) shares shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.69 and last traded at $53.69, 339 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Croghan Colonial Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings account.

