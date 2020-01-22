CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01), approximately 255,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 75,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.98.

About CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

