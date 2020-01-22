CX Institutional Acquires 946 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

