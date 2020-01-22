CX Institutional Boosts Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cigna were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day moving average of $177.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $214.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

