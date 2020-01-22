CX Institutional Boosts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

