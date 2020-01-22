CX Institutional Buys 123 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 191.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,357.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

LOW stock opened at $120.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

