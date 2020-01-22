CX Institutional Buys 652 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,103.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Humana were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.75.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $364.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.36. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $376.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

