CX Institutional Has $295,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Express were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 301,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 52 week low of $98.46 and a 52 week high of $131.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

