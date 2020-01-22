CX Institutional Has $688,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.