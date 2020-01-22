CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,454.26.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,482.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,480.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,377.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,259.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

