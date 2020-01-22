CX Institutional Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Netflix were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $2,409,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.18.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $338.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

