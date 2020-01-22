CX Institutional Sells 187 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

