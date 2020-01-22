CX Institutional Sells 198 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,870 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 164,857 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.93.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

