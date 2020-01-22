CX Institutional Sells 247,496 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 95.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,496 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth about $165,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

