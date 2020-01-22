CX Institutional Sells 40,240 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 40,240 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intel were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Intel by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 103,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intel by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,491,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 136,437 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.72.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

