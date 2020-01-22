CX Institutional Sells 609 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,116,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,523,000 after purchasing an additional 306,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,726,000 after purchasing an additional 81,402 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0472 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.