CX Institutional Sells 867 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Electric were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after purchasing an additional 781,672 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in General Electric by 7.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

