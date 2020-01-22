CX Institutional Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,760 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 384,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

