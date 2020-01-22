CX Institutional Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 164.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1,516.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.77 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

