Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.68. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.98.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,120,152. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% during the third quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 780,838 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $4,346,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $759,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 512.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 426,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 356,896 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 382.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

