Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its stake in Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,454.26.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,482.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,377.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,259.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,480.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

