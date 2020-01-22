Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) Insider James Ede-Golightly Sells 2,324,544 Shares

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) insider James Ede-Golightly sold 2,324,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £46,490.88 ($61,156.12).

Shares of Deepmatter Group stock opened at GBX 1.95 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Deepmatter Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.15 ($0.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.60.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

