Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €37.67 ($43.80).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

FRA DWNI opened at €37.50 ($43.60) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.85. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

