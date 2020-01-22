DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $136.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,308. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $162.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reduced their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

