Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Donaldson worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,997,000 after buying an additional 57,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,273,000 after buying an additional 85,427 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,047,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,991,000 after buying an additional 48,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,680,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after buying an additional 69,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

