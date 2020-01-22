DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

